KTMB train derails in Segamat, passengers safe

The train was on its way from Gemas to the Johor Bahru Sentral station when it ran off the tracks at KM 595, about 5km from the Genuang Station. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A train went off the tracks and derailed near the Genuang Station, Segamat, Johor, early today, but all the passengers and staff involved are safe.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said the train, with 10 passengers, was on its way from Gemas to Johor Bahru Sentral station when it ran off the tracks at KM 595, about 5km from the Genuang Station, in the 2.40am incident.

“However, the derailment only affected two cars and one locomotive. The main track can still be used and does not hinder other train services,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarulzaman said a slight delay is expected in the southern sector between Gemas and Johor Bahru as all trains passing through the area had been instructed to slow down.

He apologised to the passengers involved in the incident.

He said alternative vehicles were provided to enable the passengers to continue their journey to Johor Bahru Sentral Station.

Repair work is being carried out at the scene and investigation is also in progress to identify the cause of the incident, he said, adding that agencies under the Transport Ministry, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD). — Bernama