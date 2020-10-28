Report: Over 16 no-confidence bids against Muhyiddin received, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference in Parliament August 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Lawmakers have submitted more than 16 parliamentary motions of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said.

The Dewan Rakyat Speaker said he was scrutinising each for inclusion into Parliament’s agenda when the Lower House convenes from November 2.

“We have received more than 16 no-confidence motions from the MPs and we have listed them in the Order Paper.

“There are many more important motions we have received apart from focusing on the upcoming tabling of the Budget 2021. We will arrange them according to government business foremostly,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Previously it was reported that a total of 16 MPs, namely 11 from Amanah and five from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air have submitted notices to Azhar seeking to table the motion.

Muhyiddin’s support in Parliament came under question again after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and claimed to have won the support of over 120 MPs to take over the government.

At the same time, Azhar also said confidence motions were also received from government backbenchers.

“We did receive confidence motions on the prime minister, they were from the government side, but we will wait until more important motions from the respective ministries are included in the Order Paper,” he added.

Rules 15 (1) and (2) of the Standing Orders state that government affairs shall have precedence over other matters, and arranged in accordance with government considerations, he said.

However, the tabling of a private motion can be elevated in order if the motion is proposed by a minister as stated in Rule 14 (2).

Parliament will sit from November 2 to December 15 for its next meeting.