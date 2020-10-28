Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new Selangor cluster is in Titiwangsa and Cheras. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Health Ministry today reported four new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor, Sabah, Sarawak, and Johor even as infections dropped to 801 cases nationwide.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new Selangor cluster is in Titiwangsa and Cheras.

“The new cluster in Selangor has been identified as the Idaman cluster in Titiwangsa and Cheras while in Johor we have identified and the Bayu cluster in Johor Bahru and Muar,” he said in his press conference.

For Sabah, the new cluster has been named Seri Gaya in Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

The Sarawak cluster is named Greenhill and is found in Kuching and Miri.

MORE TO COME