MMEA: Dayang Topaz crewmen safely arrived at Miri port

Dayang Topaz is seen in Kuala Baram near Miri October 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Oct 27 — The survivors of the MV Dayang Topaz, a vessel which hit an offshore oil platform here in a maritime accident earlier today, have safely arrived at Miri Port and given early treatment by the health personnel, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement.

The agency said the vessel, which almost sinks before the captain and crewman managed to take control of it amidst rough sea condition, is now anchored about four nautical miles from Kuala Sungai Miri, awaiting other vessels to get close to evacuate the crewmen on board to the shore.

“As for the viral allegation that another crew member had died from the incident, it has yet to be verified and a Petronas helicopter has been arranged to fly medical and police personnel to Baram B oil platform to do the verification,” said the statement. — Bernama