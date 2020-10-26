Man charged with causing grievous hurt to two cops in Kuala Lumpur

Rosli Lahaman, 48, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Rozina Ayob. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two counts of intentionally causing grievous hurt to two policemen using machetes and sticks, four years ago.

Rosli Lahaman, 48, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Rozina Ayob.

For both counts, he was charged along with another man, with causing grievous bodily harm to Corporal Mustaza Nizan Minhaj, 40, and Constable Danny Sia Siaw Kian, 22, at a vacant squatter house in Kampung Tangki Air Jalan Kuari, Cheras here at 6pm, on April 29, 2016.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and can also be fined or whipped, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri did not offer bail as the offence under the said section is non-bailable, while the accused was not represented.

The court did not set any bail as the accused’s bailor was not present in court, and set November 25 for re-mention. — Bernama