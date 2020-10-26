Covid-19: Two schools in Sarawak closed for seven days, says State Disaster Management Committee

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement announced the closure to facilitate cleaning and disinfection works to be carried out at the two schools. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Oct 26 — The Sarawak Education Department has ordered the closure of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Wira Penrissen, Kota Samarahan and Sekolah Kebangsaan Jalan Haji Baki here for seven days starting to November 1 following the confirmation of Covid-19 cases.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement announced the closure to facilitate cleaning and disinfection works to be carried out at the two schools.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Sarawak Education Department director, Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus said teachers and staff of the two schools are to work from home during period.

The teachers are also told to conduct lessons according to the telecommunications capability of their students.

SMK Wira Penrissen and SK Jalan Haji Baki were closed for seven days after one student in each school was confirmed Covid-19 positive. — Bernama