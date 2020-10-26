Agong’s no-emergency decision confirms Muhyiddin’s shaky position as PM, says Kadir Jasin

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said although the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in his media statement had thrown a lifeline to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet, it is but a temporary move. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to reject Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s request for a proclamation of emergency has solidified views that the latter’s position as prime minister was temporary, former newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said today.

Kadir said that it would be the right move for Muhyiddin to resign, if rumours and speculation that Muhyiddin had such intentions were true.

“Although the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in his media statement had thrown a lifeline to Muhyiddin and his Cabinet, it is a temporary move,” Kadir said in a Facebook post.

Appearing to allude Muhyiddin’s government as a leaking ship that was afloat due to an alleged conspiracy to block motions of no-confidence in Parliament, Kadir said such a ship was “sunk” when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong rejected Muhyiddin’s request for a state of emergency to be declared.

In unpacking the situation, Kadir said that Muhyiddin and his allies in Cabinet had sought to strengthen their position by citing Covid-19 as the reason for declaring a state of emergency, after having previously successfully delayed motions of no confidence against Muhyiddin in Parliament.

Kadir said however the “architects of this conspiracy” had made a grave error by trying to shift the burden of responsibility to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, suggesting that they may have thought it was easier to convince the King as compared to having to convince 222 MPs and accusing them of attempting to hide behind the palace after previously convincing the King to appoint them as government.

Kadir went on to note that the Agong had decreed for political games to be reduced and to focus efforts on fighting Covid-19 and saving the country’s economy, but went on to question the Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) validity and capability to carry out such responsibilities.

“His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s rejection of the proposal for an emergency can be interpreted as the latest vote of no confidence towards the Muhyiddin government,” he said.

“In this context, we should be brave to be frank about what kind of government and what leaders that we want until the general election is held,” he said, before raising the idea of whether it would be a national unity government led by a leader that is not fighting for non-contenders positions.

Yesterday, the Istana Negara announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was of the view that the current government had effectively handled the Covid-19 pandemic and trusted in the government’s capability to continue implementing policies and enforcement action to prevent the disease from spreading.

The Istana Negara indicated that the Agong had arrived at such views after considering the prime minister’s request for a declaration of emergency and after discussion with the Malay rulers, adding that the King was of the view that there was no need for now to declare a state of emergency in the country.

The King had also urged against any politicking by politicians that could affect the stability of the government and had also called for Malaysians to unite regardless of their background and political belief in the fight against Covid-19 and for the sake of the country’s prosperity.