Umno deputy president: Govt must prioritise interests of the people, use scientific approach in handling Covid-19 crisis

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the government should take public interest into account. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, October 24 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has called on the government to use democratic and scientific means to battle the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Malaysia is not in a state of economy, health and security systems paralysis. In fact, the country has been in a focused phase of economic recovery, stimulated by various stimulus packages in line with the interests of the people, with a well-functioning health system.

“People affected by this crisis continue to adhere to gazetted health protocols. In fact, Malaysians continue to strive to empower themselves with jobs and businesses for survival.

“I call on the government to address this crisis with focus, constitutionally and intensify all efforts to educate the community based on science and data. This pandemic will only be overcome with a scientific approach, economic recovery and compliance with the constitution,” Mohamad posted on his Facebook page today.

He said the ability of the Malaysian healthcare system to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, has been tested, and recognised as one of the countries with the best action plan.

Mohamad said with such a record, any action to address the crisis at hand, must reflect the government’s ability to act appropriately, scientifically and take into account the interest of the public.

He said anything that ignores science, undermines the economy and the role of the constitution, will put the country and the people of Malaysia in a more difficult situation.

“Handle this crisis by upholding the constitution, by allowing democracy to function, streamline the response of the public health and safety system, and prioritise the interests of ordinary people by not adding to their misery,” he said.

Mohamad’s response came on the heels of rife speculation that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is seeking to declare a state of emergency as Malaysia struggles to contain the spike in Covid-19 infection that has also hurt the economy.

Reports have suggested that Putrajaya is seeking a dubious so-called state of “partial emergency”, also dubbed as “economic, health, or political emergency”.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin and several other government leaders attended an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the latter’s Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan.

Istana Negara issued a statement earlier today that Yang di-Pertuan Agong will discuss with the other Malay rulers on the suggestions he received from the Cabinet yesterday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King has advised the public to remain calm, not to panic and be patient while awaiting a decision on the proposal made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.