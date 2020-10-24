Health frontliners get 1,223 new staff to fight Covid-19 third wave

Out of the 1,223 new health officials, 624 are nurses, 336 are assistant medical officers, 213 are assistant environmental health officers and 50 are laboratory technicians.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The Public Services Commission of Malaysia (PSA) today announced the approval of 1,223 new health officials to help support frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the 1,223 new health officials, 624 are nurses, 336 are assistant medical officers, 213 are assistant environmental health officers and 50 are laboratory technicians.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the Health Ministry will issue appointment contracts to candidates next Monday, and will report for duty on October 28.

MORE TO COME