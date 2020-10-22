CMCO: IRB announces changes in counter hours, suggests using online services

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 22 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) suggests that taxpayers affected by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to handle their tax matters online.

The IRB in a statement today, said there have been changes in the counter operating hours at the branches and Revenue Service Centres (RSCs) affected by the CMCO, namely Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan and Sabah.

The IRB said the one-stop counter operating hours for tax services in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor are 8am-1pm, Mondays to Fridays.

The operating hours for the Kuala Lumpur counter for cash payments and payments other than cash are 8am-1pm, Mondays to Fridays.

The stamp duty counters at the stamp branch offices and RSCs in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor will operate 8am-1pm from Mondays to Fridays, but the payments will only be received till 12 noon.

For Labuan, the IRB one-stop counters for tax services will operate 8am-1pm, Mondays to Fridays.

The stamp duty counters at the stamp branch offices and RSCs in Labuan will operate 8am-1pm and payments can only be received till 11am.

For Sabah, the operating hours of the one-stop counters for tax services are 8am-1pm, Mondays to Fridays.

The operating hours for the Kota Kinabalu payment counters are 8am-11.30pm for cash payments, and 8am-1pm for payments other than cash, Mondays to Fridays.

The stamp duty counters at the stamp branch offices and RSCs in Sabah will operate 8am-1pm, Mondays to Fridays with the payments received till 11am. — Bernama