Kings grants audience to PM Muhyiddin in pre-Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin met with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Negara here.

According to the statement on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, the meeting began at 8am and lasted an hour.

“The pre-Cabinet meeting is among the weekly activities or the main routine of Al-Sultan Abdullah to discuss and exchange views with the Prime Minister on government affairs and related issues,” it said.

Also posted were four pictures of them during the meeting. — Bernama