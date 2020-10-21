Kings grants audience to PM Muhyiddin in pre-Cabinet meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Negara here.
According to the statement on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, the meeting began at 8am and lasted an hour.
“The pre-Cabinet meeting is among the weekly activities or the main routine of Al-Sultan Abdullah to discuss and exchange views with the Prime Minister on government affairs and related issues,” it said.
Also posted were four pictures of them during the meeting. — Bernama