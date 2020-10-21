Here’s where to get free Covid-19 tests paid by Socso for your workers in CMCO areas

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — For employers in conditional movement control order (CMCO) areas who wish to get their employees tested for Covid-19 for free, with costs to be borne by government agency Social Security Organisation (Socso) or Perkeso as it is known by its Malay initials, they are required to apply for such tests to be done at Socso’s panel.

Yesterday, the government said employees living in red zones in CMCO areas will have to go for Covid-19 tests, with Socso to bear the cost if employers are Socso contributors.

Today, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan announced that the Socso aid for Covid-19 tests would be extended to the CMCO areas — Sabah, Labuan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya — from tomorrow.

Under the Socso aid, via the Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) programme, employers have two options: they can either get free Covid-19 tests for their employees, or get only a maximum RM150 subsidy per employee for Covid-19 testing.

To get free Covid-19 tests for their employees, employers must make an appointment for the tests and present complete information to one of the labs on Socso’s service panel, with the screenings to be done at either the work premises or the clinics or labs itself. This is where employers can obtain the form to submit to the lab in order to seek for the free Covid-19 tests for their staff: https://psp.perkeso.gov.my/lampiran-1.html

Alternatively, employers will have to first pay for their employees’ Covid-19 tests that are not done at Sosco’s panel labs, before presenting an application for the Covid-19 test subsidy through the website https://psp.perkeso.gov.my with the receipt attached. For this method, Sosco will pay a subsidy of up to RM150 for each worker who had undergone Covid-19 testing.

Whether employers opt for the free or subsidised Covid-19 tests for their staff, both options must be carried out by the employers.

The free and subsidised options for Covid-19 testing for employees applies to both local and foreign workers in all industries, with contributors who had carried out Covid-19 testing via the PSP programme able to carry out Covid-19 tests under the same aid programme again, Saravanan’s announcement for CMCO areas today said.

You can get free Covid-19 tests for your staff here

Based on the current directory on Socso’s Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) website, these are the 14 labs nationwide on Socso’s service panel where free Covid-19 tests for workers can be carried out. They include four in Kuala Lumpur, six in Selangor, two in Sabah:

Kuala Lumpur

BP Diagnostik, located in OUG

Phone number: 03-79802061 / 03-79802079

Email: [email protected]

No. 82 Jalan Mega Mendung, Bandar Park, Batu 5, Jalan Kelang Lama, 58200 Kuala Lumpur.

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

BP Diagnostic Centre Sdn Bhd, located in Kepong

Phone number: 03-62593884 / 03-62593885

Email: [email protected]

No. 23, Jalan Metro Perdana Barat 1, Taman Usahawan Kepong, Kepong Utara ,Kepong, 52100 Kuala Lumpur

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

BP Diagnostic Centre Sdn Bhd, located in Cheras

Phone number: 03-91309163 / 03-91308301

Email: [email protected]

No 37, 39, 41 &43, Jalan 4/96A, Taman Cheras Makmur, Cheras, 56100 Kuala Lumpur

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

BP Diagnostic Centre Sdn Bhd, located in Medan Tunku

Phone number: 03-92129266 / 03-92129267

Email: [email protected]

No. 17, 19 & 21, Jalan Medan Tuanku Satu, Medan Tuanku, 50300 Kuala Lumpur

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

Selangor

BP Diagnostik, located in Rawang

Phone number: 03-60931333 / 03-60926451

Email: [email protected]

No 7 & 9, Jalan Bandar Rawang 10, Pusat Bandar Rawang, 48000 Rawang, Selangor

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun : 8am to 1pm

PH : Closed

BP Diagnostik, located in Seri Kembangan

Phone number: 03-89599924 /03-89599983

Email: [email protected]

No. 1 & 3, Ground Floor, Jalan Besar Susur 1, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

BP Diagnostic Centre Sdn Bhd, located in Kajang

Phone number: 03-87337433 / 03-87364553

Email: [email protected]

No. 40 & 41, Jalan Tukang, 43000 Kajang, Selangor

Mon to Fri: 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

BP Diagnostik, located in Klang

Phone number: 03-33239169 / 03-33249169

Email: [email protected]

No. 29, Jalan Bayu Tinggi 1A/KS6, Taman Bayu Tinggi, 41200 Klang, Selangor

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

BP Specialist Centre, located in Glenmarie

Phone number: 03-55699996 / 1-800-88-7171

Email: [email protected]

Lot 2, Jalan Pendaftar U1/54, Section U1, Temasya @ Glenmarie, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

BP Specialist Centre, located in Taman Megah

Phone number: 03-78030992

Email: [email protected]

No. 79, Jalan SS 23/15, Taman SEA, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

Sabah

BP Diagnostic Centre Sdn Bhd, located in Kota Kinabalu

Phone number: 088-235241 / 088-235040

Email: [email protected]

Lot 36, Block D, Ground Floor, Damai Plaza, PH1 Luyang, 88300 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat & Sun & PH: 8am to 1pm

BP Diagnostic Centre Sdn Bhd, located in Tawau

Phone number: 089-757090 / 089-757092

Email: [email protected]

TB585, Ground Floor, Lot 45, Tacoln Commercial Complex, Jalan Haji Karim 91000 Tawau, Sabah

Mon to Fri : 8am to 5pm

Sat : 8am to 1pm

Sun & PH : Closed

The other two labs in Socso’s panel where free Covid-19 tests can be obtained for workers are BP Diagnostic Centre Sdn Bhd outlets located in Alor Setar and Sungai Petani in Kedah.

On Socso’s PSP website, employers and employees are advised to follow standard operating procedures to avoid the risk of infections during the testing process, with tests also to be held through appointment only to prevent congestion and to prevent workers from queuing for too long.

CMCO is currently imposed on Sabah from October 13 to October 26, and on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya from October 14 to October 27, and on Labuan from October 17 to October 30.