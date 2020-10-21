Annuar Musa: Umno’s political bureau might negotiate new deal with Bersatu

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Umno and PAS officially registering Muafakat Nasional (MN) as a political coalition does not necessarily spell the end of its partnership with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he hoped its political bureau would negotiate a new deal with Bersatu and reiterated his belief in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Annuar said “Not true, do not simply assume,” in reaction to an article and headline by Malay Mail which implied Bersatu was out of the MN coalition.

Today, the Federal Territories minister again tweeted that an olive branch has been extended to Bersatu for a possible renegotiation of their terms.

“I had envisioned before this a desire from Umno’s political bureau to negotiate a new deal with PPBM that could strengthen the PN government.

“I am confident that the PN government can continue to defend the public better than PH (Pakatan Harapan). INSYAALLAH BIDUK LALU KIAMBANG BERTAUT....,” Annuar tweeted earlier today alluding to the Malay proverb which means those who have fought before can still reconcile in the future.

Saya telah membayangkan sebelum ini,hasrat biro politik umno merundingkan new deal dgn ppbm mungkin menguatkan lagi kerajaan PN.Saya berkeyakinan Kjaan PN mampu utk terus membela rakyat dgn cara yg jauh lebih baik dari PH.INSYAALLAH BIDUK LALU KIAMBANG BERTAUT....#NoDapNoDsai pic.twitter.com/U26uwjmPs6 — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) October 20, 2020

Yesterday, the MN coalition became official and both Umno and PAS released a joint statement stating their desire to work together to win the next general election.

In a meeting chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi last week, Umno members urged the party leadership to reconsider their support for Bersatu and PN and set new terms for Umno to continue its support of PN.

The party took issue with several decisions made by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin like appointing Sabah Bersatu head Datuk Hajiji Noor as the new Sabah chief minister instead of Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The most recent rumblings have come from Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who had stated that one of Umno’s demands is that a member of the party should be appointed deputy prime minister, among other key posts, as the party is the one that shores up PN the most.