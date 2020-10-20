Jaya Grocer: Two security guards at KLIA2 branch test positive for Covid-19, outlet closed today until further notice

File picture of a Jaya Grocer outlet. Jaya Grocer today announced that its outlet at KLIA2 will be closed until further notice, as two security guards there had tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Grocery chain Jaya Grocer today announced that its outlet at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) will be closed until further notice, as two security guards there had tested positive for Covid-19.

In an announcement on Facebook, Jaya Grocer’s management said it had since last week taken the initiative to test every single outsourced staff member at all its outlets in the Klang Valley.

“Regrettably, two outsourced security guards at Jaya Grocer KLIA2 have tested positive for Covid-19.

“In light of this, Jaya Grocer KLIA2 will be closed from today, October 20, 2020, until further notice. All staff from this outlet will undergo the swab test today,” it said in a statement.

Jaya Grocer said it has already started cleansing and sanitising the Jaya Grocer KLIA2 outlet in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

In the same statement, Jaya Grocer said all the other security personnel at all of its outlets have tested negative for Covid-19.

“We will be temporarily replacing all outsourced security guards with our local staff,” it added.