DAP’s Ramkarpal says regrets working with Dr Mahathir, accuses former PM of ‘lying to nation’

Ramkarpal Singh is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 9, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh has lambasted former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today, calling the nonagenarian a liar and a bigot in a Facebook post.

The DAP MP accused Dr Mahathir of betraying the public’s trust by refusing to step aside for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister despite saying he would do so during campaigning for Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the 14th general election.

Ramkarpal pointed out that Dr Mahathir’s act of resigning his post due to not having the majority was selfish in nature, as he did it his way.

Following that, the Perikatan Nasional rose to power this year following the fall of the PH government after said resignation, precipitated by his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia joining forces with former political enemies Umno and PAS.

“Never mind that he didn’t bother to consult his government or Cabinet. He did it his way.

Now, he wants to be PM again.

“As a Malaysian I must ask myself, isn’t there anybody else? Are we going to appoint the same person who promised the country that he will pass over the baton to Anwar Ibrahim at some point but to tell us today that he is wrong for the country?” asked Ramkarpal.

He further questioned Dr Mahathir’s motives and if it was merely an exercise to win votes, seeing as after PH won, Dr Mahathir had repeatedly said that Anwar was not suitable to be prime minister.

Ramkarpal also said Dr Mahathir had promised many reforms, none of which happened, while pointing out how he had abused the judicial system in the past to put his enemies behind bars.

Among the reforms that did not happen was the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Most of the outcry during the time came from then opposition parties Umno and PAS who refuted the ratification so much the PH government had to reverse their decision due to the public outcry.

“I respect what you have done in the past. But you destroyed the judiciary, put countless people inside because they went against you. Remember the Internal Security Act?

“I regret ever working with you. You are why this country is today. You are why this country needs reform. And today you say you want to ‘save the country’? You’re the last person who can,” he wrote.

Dr Mahathir has formed a new party called Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, whose mission is to eradicate money politics and restore the dignity of the country.

He said that Pejuang was formed after Bersatu had been hijacked by leaders who have strayed off course from fighting against kleptocracy.