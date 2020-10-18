Gamuda Bhd sole Malaysian company to make it to Forbes’ World’s Best Employer 2020 list

Deputy group managing director of Gamuda Berhad Rashdan Yusof (centre) speaks during the Penang International Business and Investment Summit in George Town February 26, 2019. Gamuda Berhad is the sole Malaysian company to make it to Forbes’ World’s Best Employer 2020 list. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia-based infrastructure company Gamuda Berhad is the sole Malaysian company to make it to Forbes’ World’s Best Employer 2020 list.

The company came in 44th in a ranking of 50 companies worldwide.

According to Forbes, it partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the ranking by surveying 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries and working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions.

“Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from June to July, and participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

“They were also asked to rate their satisfaction with their employers’ Covid-19 responses, and score their employers on its image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility,” it said.

As one of Malaysia’s largest construction companies, Gamuda has undertaken various projects both locally and overseas.

Apart from construction, it also has dealings in oil and gas operations, mining and chemicals.

In the rankings, South Korea’s Samsung was ranked first, followed closely by US companies, Amazon and IBM, in second and third place, respectively.

The full list can be accessed here.