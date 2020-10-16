As crisis looms over government, Agong tells politicians to use constitutional means to resolve differences

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah advised political leaders to be reasonable in order to avoid plunging the country into a political crisis at the time when there was already uncertainty and disease in the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah told Malaysia’s warring politicians today to abide by the Federal Constitution to settle their disputes.

On the same day three federal lawmakers announced their motions of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Al-Sultan reminded elected representatives of his royal address in May for them to display political maturity and empathy for the public.

“His Majesty stressed that politicians should not let disagreements stop at enmity but must resolve these through negotiations and the legal processes enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said in a statement today.

The reference to the Federal Constitution was a repeat of what Al-Sultan advised Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to do after the latter’s royal audience on Tuesday.

The Perikatan Nasional that governs Malaysia appears headed for disintegration after Umno threatened to withhold support for the coalition government unless it received improved terms.

Umno is not a member of PN but offers support on matters of supply and confidence to the coalition government and several of its leaders are also members of Muhyiddin’s Cabinet.

A loss of Umno’s support or a successful motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin — if one makes it to the floor of Parliament — could force the country into a second change of government in 2020 or a possible general election alongside the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Agong took note of this today and advised political leaders to be reasonable in order to avoid plunging the country into a political crisis at the time when there was already uncertainty and disease in the country.

Muhyiddin’s majority has never been officially established but is placed at 113 lawmakers from the 222-seat Parliament or just over the absolute minimum of 112 needed for a simple majority.

Parliament will sit from November 2 to December 15 for its next meeting.