Proton employee in Shah Alam tests positive for Covid-19

A staff from Proton Holdings Bhd in Shah Alam has tested positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Proton Holdings Bhd has confirmed that one of its employees from the Research and Development Department in Shah Alam had tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately admitted into a government hospital.

In a statement today, the company said contact tracing has begun and all employees from the respective departments have been asked to stay away from the office and self-quarantine.

“This is being followed by deep cleansing and disinfection of the premises and any suspected areas.

“The company, which has been strictly adhering to the protocols issued by the authorities, immediately put into place its mitigation plans to ensure prevention of further spreading,” it said.

Proton reassured all its customers that it will continue to strictly follow all guidelines and procedures laid out by the authorities as it has been doing from the beginning of the pandemic.

“As this employee was not in a customer-facing role, there is little concern about direct exposure to clients,” it said.

Nevertheless, the company said it would continue to monitor the situation closely before deciding on any further course of action if necessary.

“The safety of all Proton employees and customers are of the utmost importance to the company and will be its main priority,” it added. ― Bernama