Malaysia records highest daily Covid-19 recoveries, but with three more deaths in Sabah

A health worker inside a protective chamber collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Sunway Medical Centre in Subang Jaya October 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Malaysia recorded the highest Covid-19 daily recoveries today with 409 cases, but with another three deaths in Sabah.

Today, new cases are at 589, led by Sabah with 409 cases, followed by Selangor at 150 cases on its second day of the second phase of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Out of 409 recovery cases today Kedah recorded the highest with 226 cases followed by Sabah (111), Selangor (50), Terengganu (eight), Johor (seven), Negri Sembilan (six) and Pahang with one case.

Dr Noor Hisham said out of the 589 new cases today, three were imported involving two foreigners from Indonesia and one from Ukraine.

Apart from Sabah and Selangor, Perak recorded 52 new cases today alongside Kedah (31), Penang (16), Negri Sembilan (11), Kuala Lumpur (nine), Labuan (six), Sarawak, Melaka and Kelantan recorded two cases today and Putrajaya with one case.

Dr Noor Hisham said 103 individuals are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), meanwhile 31 individuals require ventilator support.

On three Covid-19 fatalities recorded today, he said that the first deceased has been identified as a Malaysian female, 54, with a history of illnesses. She passed away at the Queen Elizabeth hospital.

The second deceased is a foreign female, 68, who passed away at the Tawau hospital.

The third deceased is a foreign female, 100, who passed away at the Duchess of Kent hospital in Sabah.