FGV says US agency won’t provide info on allegations behind palm oil ban

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) contacted the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency for details on the claims that led to an effective import ban on the firm’s palm oil products there but did not receive any.

FGV said the CBP would not reveal any information beyond saying its review found 11 global indicators of forced labour practices within the Malaysian firm’s operations.

The US agency declined to disclose what these were specifically or where they were allegedly committed, FGV added.

“Information around the CBP’s investigation findings is imperative to enable FGV to address and resolve any remaining gaps in its practices,” the firm said in a statement.

On October 1, Bloomberg reported that the US agency blocked imports of FGV’s palm oil and palm oil products on the grounds that a yearlong investigation “reasonably indicates” the use of forced labour.

Shipments from the company and its subsidiaries were detained at all ports of entry to the US effective October 7.

Palm oil is a key commodity in Malaysia, which is the world’s second-largest producer after Indonesia.