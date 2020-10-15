As Umno wavers on Perikatan, PAS bids to rally allies behind Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Islamist party PAS urged all parties that are part of the federal government to emphatically declare their support for the continued leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Following Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this week, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said these parties should inform Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that they remained committed to the Perikatan Nasional administration.

“As such, PAS urges the parties entrusted with forming His Majesty’s government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister to offer undivided support, without any interference, to enable the proper and effective functioning of the government,” he said today.

Takiyuddin added that the Cabinet comprising leaders from PN, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and his own PAS has a collective responsibility to ensure that priority and focus was given to public welfare, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anwar was granted a royal audience on Tuesday during which he asserted to Al-Sultan Abdullah that he has secured the support of over 120 MPs to take over the federal government.

Al-Sultan then summoned the heads of Malaysia’s main political parties to corroborate this but has since postponed these audiences.

On Tuesday, Umno also declared that it was reviewing its continued support for PN unless the party received improved terms.

Umno is not a member of PN but offers support on matters to supply and confidence to the coalition government and several of its leaders are also members of Muhyiddin’s Cabinet.

Muhyiddin’s majority has never been officially established but is placed at 113 lawmakers from the 222-seat Parliament or just over the absolute minimum of 112 needed for a simple majority.

Yesterday, senior Umno lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah publicised a letter he wrote to Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun urging the latter to promote a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin in Parliament’s agenda to allow this to take place.

Azhar said he could not do so without the agreement of the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Parliament and Law, which coincidentally is Takiyuddin.



