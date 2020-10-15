Anwar’s actions put country in bad light, says PDP chief Tiong King Sing

PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent announcement that he has the majority to topple the present government has put Malaysia in a bad light. — Picture via Facebook/Dato' Seri Tiong King Sing

KUCHING, Oct 15 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent announcement that he has the majority to topple the present government and his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over his claims has put the country in a bad light, says Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“This uneasy situation only allows the world to see that Malaysia’s political leaders are fixated on their personal political agenda. This drawn-out political farce is also causing more unnecessary worry for our people at a time when the whole country is faced with the worsening (COVID-19) pandemic. Malaysia’s international image is eroding by the day,” he said.

In a statement received here today, Tiong said politicians across the spectrum, from the ruling to the opposition, have to put the plight of the rakyat above their ambitions for personal fame and fortunes.

Tiong, who is also the Bintulu member of parliament, said various political factions were competing behind the scenes now to seize power, with each claiming they had majority support and completely ignoring the severity of the Covid-19 outbreaks.

He also called on the members of the present government to unite as one and should there be any disagreements or misgivings, these matters should be discussed in the spirit of mutual collaboration, rather than to be addressed through the media.

“Let the international community regain some confidence in our country so that investors are assured of making the right choice, and we can attract the foreign investments needed to revive the economy,” he added. ― Bernama