Umno’s Tajuddin: Not a surprise if parties willing to back Anwar if he offers what they want

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters after visiting the KL Monorail Line depot in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — It would not be surprising if political parties such as Umno were to back PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the event he is able to offer what they desire, a senior Umno leader was reported saying.

In a report by local news agency Astro Awani, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was quoted saying that his party has been dissatisfied since the Perikatan Nasional was formed.

He claimed the party was not given the opportunity to serve the public as hoped, and the pact is stunting Umno’s bid to return as a party that is able to champion the public’s interests, especially the Malays.

“If Umno feels its [opportunity] is reduced, the PN government has to look at this so it can be overcome. If not, this relationship problem will become more complicated later and others will take advantage to bring another proposal.

“For example, if now Anwar has a formula that can please those who are willing to cooperate with him, [if] others, Umno, GPS or Warisan.

“If these parties feel that Anwar is able to give what it wants, it is possible they will be attracted to give their support to Anwar, don’t be surprised if that happens,” he was quoted saying today to Astro Awani.

He was referring to Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Parti Warisan Sabah.

According to Astro Awani, Tajuddin also said the PN government has to focus on equality and equal strength among coalition parties in the country’s administration, including avoiding any efforts to weaken other parties and to build one’s own strength in PN.

Earlier today, minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is also the patron of Pertubuhan Penggerak Komuniti Negara Malaysia (PKN), denied that the group was instructed by PN information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to discredit Umno, following Umno’s move last night to reconsider support for the ruling coalition PN.

Zuraida also denied that PKN or any of its wings—Nations of Women (NOW), Pemuda Negara and Wanita Muda Negara — were involved either directly or indirectly in the alleged smear campaign against Umno.

The PN government would effectively collapse without the backing of Umno’s lawmakers as the coalition is believed to only have the support of 113 lawmakers in the 222-seat Parliament.

Yesterday, Umno said it would review its support for PN unless the party received improved terms and that it would consider formalising the Muafakat Nasional pact with PAS.

The statement came after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara over the former’s claim to have secured the support of over 120 MPs to take over the federal government.