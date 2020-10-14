These helmets allow KTM auxiliary police detect passengers with Covid-19 symptoms

Keretapi Tanah Melayu said the helmets will assist officers on duty to detect and identify commuters that may exhibit symptoms like high body temperature. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 ― KTM (Keretapi Tanah Melayu) is turning to technology to help curb the spread of Covid-19. The company announced over social media that it has started equipping members of the auxiliary police that patrol its station and trains with new temperature scanner helmets.

The train service provider said the helmets will assist officers on duty to detect and identify commuters that may exhibit symptoms like high body temperature. According to KTM, the helmets are still undergoing pilot testing to evaluate their effectiveness. It hopes that the initiative will increase the confidence of commuters when using the train.

KTM said it is still carrying out existing procedures like temperature checks at stations as well as providing hand sanitisers for the convenience of passengers. It also conducts frequent sanitisation of its trains.

Currently, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are under conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 14 to October 27, 2020. Public transport services including train services are still running during the CMCO period. Members of the public are advised to frequently wash their hands, socially distance themselves and wear a face mask.

― SoyaCincau