CMCO brings lull to Klang Valley roads as public heeds call to limit travel

Members of the public opt to walk to their places of work after the police blocked the entrance to Persiaran Sungai Buloh as the conditional control movement order kicks in on October 14 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The unusual lull that set upon Klang Valley’s otherwise bustling roads earlier this year has noticeably returned, as the country’s industrial and political epicentre once again enters a partial lockdown forced by the recent spikes in new Covid-19 cases.

Traffic on the Federal Highway and the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP), among roads with the heaviest daily traffic, were practically free flowing with the number of vehicles significantly fewer than just a day ago.

At the time of writing, two Malay Mail reporters are making rounds around major roads and locations around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, two of three zones placed under the conditional movement control order starting 12.01am this morning. Putrajaya is the third zone.

Under the order, inter-district movement is barred. Only workers with valid passed or authorisation letters from employers are allowed to move between districts. Malay Mail reporters had observed several police roadblocks on major entry and exit points between districts.

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway October 14, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The current CMCO is different from the stricter version that replaced the movement control order in May in that it is effectively business as usual for all industries and businesses.

Employees may work from their offices, dine-ins are allowed at restaurants, and malls remain open although stricter health and physical distancing protocols will have to be enforced.

This means public transport will continue to operate for those who typically commute to work. Still, passengers on the LRT and MRT were visibly lower.

However, the dip in traffic this morning could point to more people working at home instead.

