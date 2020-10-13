MoE: All educational institutions in Sabah, Selangor, KL and Putrajaya to be closed during CMCO

A notice of closure is seen at the entrance of SJK (C) Yak Chee in Puchong October 12, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PARIS, Oct 13 — All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) in Sabah will be closed from tomorrow, while those in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be closed from Wednesday, following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The MOE in a statement informed all educational institutions registered with the ministry including kindergartens, day schools, boarding schools, private schools, Vocational Colleges and Institutes of Teacher Education (IPGs).

The schools in Sabah will remain closed until Oct 26, and those in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be closed until Oct 27.

“In Sabah, the decision involves 1,336 institutions with a total of 511,349 pupils and students including institutions that have been closed in the districts placed under the CMCO previously,”

“In Selangor, it will involve 1,088 educational institutions and a total of 935,984 pupils and students including schools in the districts of Klang and Petaling which had been closed earlier, while in Kuala Lumpur, it involves 344 educational institutions and 254,639 pupils and students, and in Putrajaya, involving 29 educational institutions with 31,917 pupils and students, “explained the statement.

The statement said the closure also involved boarding schools under the ministry, and in this regard, parents or guardians could take the students home for the time being.

“Pupils or students who are waiting to be picked up by their parents, or who wish to remain in the hostel during the closure will be under the care of the hostel warden.

“The food and drink for pupils and students (at hostels) during this period will be provided by the educational institution concerned. Parents or guardians who can only pick up the pupils or students from the hostel during the CMCO period are required to inform the educational institution and the administrator will issue a letter to the parents or guardians (for allowing inter-district travel),” it said.

Students who need to sit for international examinations scheduled during the CMCO period must also obtain a letter from their respective schools to attend the examination.

The statement said that the teaching and learning process must be prioritised during this period, and the institutions concerned must ensure that teachers and students continue to do so from home, with the relevant manuals available for download from the ministry’s official portal at www.moe.gov.my. — Bernama