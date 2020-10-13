Ismail Sabri: Individuals on duty in Selangor, KL, Putrajaya allowed to cross district with approval letter

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those who need to pass through Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to other states, are advised to obtain approval from a nearby police station before starting their journey. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya effective 12.01am tonight, individuals who are on duty are allowed to cross district and state on condition they have valid work permit or approval letter from their employer.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those who need to pass through Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to other states, are advised to obtain approval from a nearby police station before starting their journey.

“There is no need to produce work permit or approval letter for workers moving in the same district. Individuals who are travelling by air via Kuala Lumpur International Airport, KLIA2, and Subang are required to obtain police permit.

“However, the government encourages employers to allow their workers to work from home,” he told a virtual media conference via Defence Ministry Facebook site.

In the media conference yesterday, Ismail announced the enforcement of CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya effective 12.01am October 14 to October 27 after receiving the advice of the Health Ministry and taking into consideration surges in Covid-19 cases in Klang as well as Petaling and Gombak districts. — Bernama