Malaysian woman among seven new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — Singapore's Ministry of Health confirmed that one of the seven Covid-19 imported cases announced Sunday is a 23-year old Malaysian woman.

She is a work permit holder currently employed in Singapore and has been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival, it said in its full data released late Sunday.

Singapore reported 10 new cases yesterday that included three locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, thus taking the total tally to 57,876.

The ministry said all the new cases were asymptomatic and were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance.

Singapore has so far classified 1,132 of the reported cases as imported, 2,260 as community cases, and 54,484 involving dorm residents.

As for Sunday, two clusters, at Kranji Lodge I and Westlite Woodlands dormitory, have been closed as there were no more cases for the past two incubation period of 28 days.

In all, 57,705 have fully recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases who are still in hospital with one patient in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 100 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic with the first two deaths reported on March 21. — Bernama