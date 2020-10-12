CMCO: Police to mount roadblocks again in KL, Selangor, Putrajaya

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the roadblocks would be set up at several locations in the three states involved starting midnight tomorrow. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Police will enforce roadblocks in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya following instructions to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from Oct 14.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the roadblocks would be set up at several locations in the three states involved starting midnight tomorrow.

“The roadblocks will be mounted in the same way as before (during the MCO in early March). Instructions for the deployment of police officers to the roadblock locations will be arranged by the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief and Selangor Police Chief,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) would work with the police in mounting the roadblocks as before.

“MAF and the police will do as they did before,” he said briefly.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government has agreed to implement CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from 12.01 am from Oct 14 to 27.

The decision was reached at a special National Security Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, after consulting with the Health Ministry and taking into account the increase in COVID-cases in Klang, Petaling and Gombak districts. — Bernama