Selangor MB thankful after three Covid-19 screenings came back negative

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today expressed his gratitude when three Covid-19 screening tests he took upon his return from Sabah on September 28 proved negative.

In his latest post on his Facebook account, he said although the result of the first Covid-19 screening test was negative and the surveillance wristband had been cut, he still underwent self-quarantine at home and chaired all meetings via online.

He said, from tomorrow he would return to his official duty at the office as normal and complying with the standard operating procedure other than monitoring his health from time to time.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, 95 people including the Machang Member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, who were the Umno machinery tasked with the Sabah State Election (PRN) prior to this, were also confirmed negative Covid-19.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is also State Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said they had all undergone the Covid-19 screening tests three times and all the results were negative.

“The first and second screening tests were also found to be negative. But I insisted that all must undergo mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to their families although the area we were sent to, namely, the Sandakan district, was categorised as a green zone,” he said.

He said the approach was taken as a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and also to ensure their safety and that of their families, acquaintances and the communities especially in Kelantan. — Bernama