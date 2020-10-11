Police detain five in Terengganu for raping year six pupil

Police today detained five men, including a form four student, on suspicion of raping a year six pupil on September 29. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

DUNGUN, Oct 11 — Five men,including a form four student, were detained this morning on suspicion of raping a year six pupil on September 29.

Dungun district police chief, Supt. Baharuddin Abdullah said the suspects, aged from 16 to 23 years, were detained between 5am to 6.30am after the victim’s mother lodged a police report yesterday.

‘’In the incident on September 29, the victim was riding a motorcycle alone to fetch her mother, who was running a stall at a night market, when her motorcycle was hemmed in by another motorcycle with two riders who ordered her to stop, at about 9pm.

‘’One of the suspects, who was known to the victim, then rode her motorcycle and, with the victim forced to ride pillion, took her to an oil palm plantation before raping her with four other friends,’’ he told a media conference at the Dungun district police headquarters, today.

Baharuddin said one of the suspects had also grabbed the victim’s cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.

He said the incident only came to light when the victim confided about it to her mother after the latter noticed a change that came over her daughter who had become depressed.

He said the victim was taken to the Dungun Hospital for further examination.

All the suspects were remanded for a week from today and the case was being investigated under Section 375 (b) of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama