Covid-19: Education Ministry says 298 schools in Petaling district to close until Oct 25

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — All schools within the Petaling district, Selangor, which has been declared as a Covid-19 red zone by the Ministry of Health (MOH), will be closed from tomorrow until October 25.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement today said the closure involved 298 primary and secondary schools as well as vocational colleges and private schools throughout the district.

It said the list of affected schools would be updated from time to time on the ministry’s website at www.moe.gov.my as well as on its official social media platforms.

According to the statement, parents or guardians are allowed to take home students staying in school and vocational college dormitories. The students can also choose to remain in the hostels.

“Food and drinks will be provided by the schools throughout the period,” it said.

MOE said during the school closure period, the principals and headmasters would ensure that teachers and students carry out lessons from home.

“The teaching and home learning manuals can be downloaded from MOE’s official portal www.moe.gov.my,” it added.

According to the ministry, schools that are conducting Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) trials and are involved in the closure, can reschedule them to a later date.

It said notifications regarding the closure of schools in other districts would be made from time to time based on monitoring and cooperation with the National Security Council and MOH. — Bernama