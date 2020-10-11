Cops: Two bodies found burnt in Pontian

Police said two bodies were found burnt in a fire at a garden hut in Kampung Parit Sungai Bunyi today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — Two bodies were found burnt in a fire at a garden hut in Kampung Parit Sungai Bunyi near Pontian, today.

Pontian District Police chief Supt Mustafa Bakri Salleh when contacted here today said, however, the identities of the two victims were yet to be identified.

He said initial investigations found that the banana and cucumber plantation area was surrounded by ‘zinc’ fencing, and the hut had electric wires connected to an electric pole nearby.

“Both the bodies were taken to the Pontian Hospital for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations by the police and fire brigade found no criminal elements,” he said adding that the case was being investigated as sudden death. — Bernama