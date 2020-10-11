China foreign minister Wang Yi to make official visit to Malaysia Oct 12-13, Covid-19 vaccine discussions on the agenda

Wang's last official visit to Malaysia took place in 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — People’s Republic of China State Councillor of the State Council and Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi, will be making an official visit to Malaysia from October 12 to 13.

Wang will be hosted by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein during his trip. His last official visit to Malaysia took place in 2018.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two foreign ministers are expected to hold discussions on the status of China’s Covid-19 vaccine, enhancing economic cooperation, post-pandemic collaborations and strengthening existing ties and cooperative efforts between the two countries.

They are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of common concern.

The statement added that apart from strengthening bilateral relations, the meeting aims to ensure that Malaysia and China are prepared to meet future challenges and continue their cooperation against the backdrop of the global pandemic.

The ministry also said that Wang’s official visit will be conducted in full compliance with the health and safety measures set by the Ministry of Health and in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) approved by the Special Ministerial Meeting on the movement control order (MCO) on October 1 and 3.