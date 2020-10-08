Selangor exco cautions Bah Puchong cluster name not sign of Covid-19 outbreak in Petaling district

Ng explained that the new Bah Puchong cluster took its name from the location of the residence of one of the index cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The new Covid-19 cluster identified yesterday as covering locations in both Selangor and Perak was a result of relatives visiting a person under quarantine at his Puchong home, Selangor exco member Ng Sze Han has said.

Ng, who is also DAP’s Kinrara state assemblyman, explained that the new Bah Puchong cluster took its name from the location of the residence of one of the index cases, instead of being indicative of a major outbreak of cases in Puchong.

“Bah Puchong cluster doesn't mean that Puchong has serious Covid19 outbreak. This cluster is named ‘Bah Puchong’ because someone who lives in Puchong came back from Sabah.

“He was on home quarantine, but his relatives in Perak visited him and stayed with him and they too became positive,” Ng, who is the Selangor exco for the Local Government, Public Transportation and New Village Development, said in a Facebook post.

“All positives are now hospitalised and all his contacts have been screened. Stay calm, wear mask, keep social distancing and always wash your hands,” he added.

Ng’s Kinrara state seat falls within the Puchong federal constituency and also within the Petaling district.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said that two new clusters of Covid-19 cases had been identified, including the Bah Puchong cluster, which covers Selangor’s Petaling district and four Perak districts (Larut, Matang, Selama and Kinta).

The three index patients for this cluster (Case 13,061, Case 13,065 and Case 13,069) tested positive on October 5 after returning from Sabah which has been designated a high-risk area, with the trio admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh in Selangor.

A screening of close contacts resulted in two more individuals identified in the four Perak districts as testing positive for Covid-19, with both admitted to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh.

As of noon yesterday, 39 people had been screened under this cluster including the five in Selangor and Perak who tested positive, while nine individuals in Selangor and 25 individuals in Perak are waiting for their results.

The Health Ministry yesterday said the source of infection for both new clusters is still being investigated.