Perak Environment Dept: Site near Chemor where waste found buried not licensed landfill

Sahabat Alam Malaysia field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman collects a sample of the unknown waste from the grounds of the D’Lereng Adventure Camp and Resort reporters in Chemor October 7, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 8 ― The Perak Department of Environment (DOE) today confirmed that no licence for waste disposal site has been issued in an area near a resort in Kampung Ulu Chepor, near Chemor, where industrial waste was found buried.

Its director, Rosli Zul said the department is monitoring the area and has taken two samples of soil and water from Sungai Chepor for analysis by the Department of Chemistry, as well as conducting air quality measurements there.

“If the analysis shows that it is scheduled waste from the industrial sector, action will definitely be taken. We will instruct the landowner to do clean the site,” he said in a press conference at his office here today.

He said the department would seek the assistance of the Kinta District and Land Office to find the land owner.

Yesterday, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) called on the Perak DOE and other relevant authorities to investigate illegal waste dumping, believed to be industrial waste, near a resort in Kampung Ulu Chepor, near Chemor here.

Its field researcher Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman said the authorities should investigate and inform the public if the pile of waste, which was covered over with soil, on the privately owned 0.5 hectares of land was hazardous, or scheduled waste or just organic compound waste, to reduce public concern. ― Bernama