MACC busts Macau scam syndicate, seizes tens of millions in cash and assets

Azam said eight government officials from an enforcement agency have been arrested for protecting the syndicate. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) shut down on October 1 a Macau scam syndicate that defrauded victims, including celebrities, of millions.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said in an interview with MACC.fm today that the syndicate received protection from government enforcers.

“We aggressively and quickly shut down the illegal business and arrested those involved in the scam,” he said.

MACC arrested 11 locals and one Chinese national, all of whom are being investigated for graft under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009, among others.

Azam added that eight government officials from an enforcement agency have also been arrested for protecting the syndicate.

“This syndicate has been operating for years, and we are curious to find out how this has come to be without any action from enforcement agencies,” he said.

MACC seized 730 bank accounts with RM80 million, RM5 million in cash, and 28 luxury cars that included a Bentley, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, and Lamborghini.

He said the assets will be forfeited to the government.

The MACC chief then warned other officials who protected the syndicate to willingly surrender themselves, saying this was their final opportunity to be a witness rather than a suspect.

“We already have a list, so please come to us before we come get you,” he said.