Here’s the list of 36 areas in ‘mukim’ Klang to be under CMCO from tomorrow

A general view of Klang a day before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at Pasar Besar Meru October 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has finally provided a list of the 36 areas in “mukim” Klang that will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) to contain Covid-19.

The 14-day order is effective 12.01am October 9 until October 22. The affected areas are as follows:

Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Kg Bukit Niaga, Kg Kuantan, Bandar Puteri, Taman Sri Andalas, Taman Suria, Bandar Klang, Kem Jimbaran, Taman Sri Andalas Permai, Taman Seri Lembayung, Kg Delek Kiri, Kg Sungai Udang, Taman Baru Perdana, Taman Sentosa, Jalan Dato Dagang, Jalan Haji Tarmizi, Jalan Kebun, Jalan Muhibbah, Kg Johan Setia, Kg Perigi Nenas, Kg Sedang, Kg Sungai Kandia, Lorong Sungai Udang, Mutiara Bukit Raja, Pangsapuri Bukit Kuda, Pangsapuri Palm Garden, Taman Desa Meru, Taman Gembira, Taman Kim Batu Belah, Taman Klang Perdana, Taman Klang Utama, Taman Pendamar Indah, Taman Sejati, Taman Setia, Taman Sri Muda and Taman Tenaga Bakti.

Klang in Selangor joins three districts in Sabah (Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran) that will be under CMCO from tomorrow after being categorised as Covid-19 red zones by the Health Ministry.

New business hours in Klang until October 22

All food and beverage outlets, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores have been given new operating hours, from 6am to 10pm.

“Drive-thru services and takeaway are encouraged and dine-in is prohibited.

“For petrol station operation hours, it will be limited to 6am to 11pm,” Amirudin said in a statement this evening.

As for wholesale markets, operational hours are between 4am to 2pm, daily morning markets between 6am to 2pm and farmers’ markets (pasar tani) between 6am to 12 noon.

“Throughout the CMCO period, night markets are not allowed.

“As for clinics and public hospitals, they are allowed to be opened 24 hours.

“Pharmacies and drug stores can start operation at 8am to 11pm,” the Selangor mentri besar said.

During CMCO, public transportation services will be allowed to operate between 6am to 12 midnight.

Restrictions

All places of worship for both Muslims and non-Muslims, education institutions, kindergartens, day care, tahfiz schools, public parks and playgrounds are to remain closed during the CMCO.

“All religious activities will be halted during this period.

“Recreational and sporting activities, social and cultural will see the same restrictions will stop from October 9 to 23,” Amirudin said.

He added that economic sectors are allowed to continue operations as usual, but stressed that restrictions will be enforced in the affected areas.

He added that the police will be enforcing the law together with the armed forces, the civil defence force and the People’s Volunteer Corp thought the CMCO period through security check points.

“Only the head of the family will be allowed to go out for purposes of buying food and household essential items.

“Those who fall under the category of high risk are not encouraged to go to public or congested areas,” he added.

Amirudin urged residents in Selangor to remain vigilant in fighting the virus and help flatten the curve as the country face a third wave of the Covid-19 infection.