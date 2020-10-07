Sime Darby Property headquarters temporarily shut after one staff tests positive for Covid-19

A general view of the Sime Darby Property headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Sime Darby Property has decided to temporarily close its headquarters in Petaling Jaya after a member of staff, who is based there, tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The company added that a deep-cleaning and disinfection exercise would be carried out.

Sime Darby Property, in a statement, said the employee in question is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

“All employees based at the headquarters are requested to work from home effective immediately, until further notice,” the company said in the statement.

“The Heads of Department/Operating Unit are to ensure that the business operations are carried out as normal during this period.”

Sime Darby Property added that it will conduct contact tracing to identify staff and external stakeholders who have been in close contact with the affected individual.

All costs of Covid-19 screening tests for any affected employees will be covered by the company, the statement added.

It also assured that other Sime Darby Property sales galleries and office premises are not affected and will continue to operate as usual.