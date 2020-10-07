Air Selangor: Taps flow again for 46 locations in Klang Valley as at 6am

As at 6am today, Kuala Langat recorded the highest recovery rate at 55 per cent, followed by Petaling (37 per cent). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd has announced that water supply was restored to 46 locations or 17 per cent of the 274 areas in the Klang Valley affected by an unscheduled disruption.

Taps ran dry for over 300,000 households on Sunday, after Air Selangor halted operations temporarily at the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants due to odour pollution.

In a statement this morning, the utility company said action has been taken to stabilise the distribution system so that the water supply can be restored to the affected areas as soon as possible.

“A total of 228 areas in the affected districts, namely Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang/Putrajaya, are still in the recovery stage,” Air Selangor wrote.

The statement added that as at 6am today, Kuala Langat recorded the highest recovery rate at 55 per cent, followed by Petaling (37 per cent).

Meanwhile, the recovery rate for Hulu Langat and Sepang/Putrajaya was still at zero per cent.

Air Selangor advised consumers not to hoard or waste water to ensure the recovery process runs smoothly and according to its planned recovery schedule.