In Johor, marine police raids net RM628,433 in contraband alcohol

Region Two Marine Police Force commander Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah (centre) with the seized contraband liquor in Tampoi October 6, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Region Two Marine Police Force

JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — The Region Two Marine Police Force seized 3,229.02 litres of contraband alcohol estimated to be worth RM628,433 in three separate raids around the district here yesterday.

Its commander Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah said the first seizure was made at 4.40pm during a routine coastal patrol by marine police personnel around the Forest City area in Iskandar Puteri.

He said the patrol team came across a suspicious-looking vehicle and tailed it to Jalan Paya Manis before conducting a raid where two men were caught in the middle of a transaction.

“The team succeeded in detaining the two male suspects, aged 24 and 52.

“Further checks on the vehicle found 28 cartons of contraband alcohol which had not cleared the required Customs duties,” said Muhd Zailani in a statement issued here today.

Following the first case, Muhd Zailani said the suspects then led investigators to locations where the second and third raids were carried out.

He said based on information, marine police personnel raided a premises in Taman Johor at 6pm, followed by another in Taman Bukit Kempas at 7.30pm on the same day.

“From the two follow-up raids, the marine police personnel seized 235 boxes, 65 cartons of liquor and a vehicle.

“The estimated total value of the confiscated liquor and the two vehicles is estimated to be worth RM703,433,” he said.

Muhd Zailani said the arrests and confiscated items were taken to the Region 2 Marine Police base in Tampoi here for further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.

Muhd Zailani said the Region Two Marine Police Force is constantly on the lookout for active syndicates that distribute contraband items.

He said enforcement and integrated operations with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Internal Security Department from the district police headquarters (IPD) or the Johor state police contingent headquarters will be carried out from time to time.