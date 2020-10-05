Seven individuals rescued after being stranded in Bau forest

The victims were attended by the Bomba personnel after being rescued last night. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 5 — Seven individuals, including three senior citizens were rescued after they were stranded in the forest at Adis Buan Resort, Kampung Segong in Bau yesterday.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said the victims, comprising four men and three women aged between 20 and 65 years old, were stranded while they were having their leisure activities in the area.

He added that the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department received a call from the resort at around 6.17pm and despatched their personnel to the location.

“According to the witnesses, all of the victims went into the resort’s jungle for leisure activities.

“The resort contacted Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department for help after they did return from the jungle in the evening,” he said in a statement today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the victims were found at around 9.30pm last night.

“All of the victims rescued did not suffer any injuries, except exhaustion,” he added.

He said the operation ended at 1.02am today. — Borneo Post Online