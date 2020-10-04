MACC chief commissioner says 290 whistleblowers given protection by MACC

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki at University Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 4 — A total of 290 individuals were given protection by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 for providing information relating to corrupt activities and abuse of power since 2016.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the safety of the whistleblowers is guaranteed under the law.

“The MACC needs information from the public so that we can gather more information and carry out our responsibilities more effectively,” he said in an interview with Bernama.

In discharging its duties, he said, the MACC often faced problems in obtaining information because many people are still afraid to report on corrupt activities happening around them.

“Among the factors that make it difficult for some individuals to share information with their agencies is due to fear of being fired or that by doing so, it will affect their business.

“We realise that to get individuals to come to us to lodge reports is very difficult,” he added.

He said the MACC applies provisions in the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 to provide protection to individuals who provide information against all threats, including the risk of being fired from their job.

“Many cases that are being handled by the commission are based on information provided by whistleblowers and they are protected by law, including from legal action by their employers,” he said.

In another development, Azam said the MACC’s aim is to build a Malaysian society with zero-tolerance to corruption and for the commission to be the best corruption enforcement agency in the world.

To meet these aspirations, various strategies have to be formulated and would need the involvement of all quarters, including the various departments and agencies, he added. — Bernama