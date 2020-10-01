Storm triggers landslide, uproots trees along Tapah-Cameron Highlands road

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the landslide occurred at Batu 24, Jalan Pahang, Tapah-Cameron Highlands at 6pm, which caused both sides of the road to be inaccessible by vehicles. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAPAH, Oct 1 — A thunderstorm uprooted trees and triggered a landslide here today, but there were no casualties and property damage reported, police said.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the landslide occurred at Batu 24, Jalan Pahang, Tapah-Cameron Highlands at 6pm, which caused both sides of the road to be inaccessible by vehicles.

Work is underway to clear the affected area, he said.

Wan Azharuddin said there were also reports of trees uprooted at Batu 12 and Batu 18 on the same road.

“On those stretches, only one lane can be accessed and limited to light vehicles, but the focus is now on the clearing works at Batu 24,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama