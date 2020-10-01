PAS reiterates full support for Sabah GRS govt

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan addresses reporters in Putrajaya August 19,2020.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — PAS today reiterated that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government voted into power on Sept 26 had its full backing.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS would continue to play a role in Sabah politics in line with its position as one of the component parties of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“It must be stressed that PAS, especially in Sabah, has members from various ethnic groups, including non-Muslims through its wing, the PAS Supporters’ Assembly (DHPP).

“Therefore, PAS is confident that the GRS government led by Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as the chief minister can provide the best services to all Sabahans with the cooperation and assistance from the Federal government under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama