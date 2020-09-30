Ustaz gets nine years, whipping for sexual assaulting 10-year-old boy in Shah Alam

An Arabic language teacher at a primary school was sentenced to nine years and two strokes of the cane by Special Courts for Sexual Crimes against Children after finding him guilty of sexual assault on a 10-year-old boy two years ago. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 — An Arabic language teacher at a primary school was sentenced to nine years and two strokes of the cane by Special Courts for Sexual Crimes against Children after finding him guilty of sexual assault on a 10-year-old boy, two years ago.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali meted out the sentence on Mohd Shahril Shaffie, 33, who was also called ‘Ustaz’ among his students after finding the defence failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution case.

The judge also ordered the accused, who was present with his father, to serve his jail sentence beginning today and undergo rehabilitation counselling for eight years.

“The court also ordered the accused to undergo police surveillance for three years after completing his jail sentence,” he said.

“After studying all the evidence and hearing submissions by both parties, the court finds the accused guilty under Section 14 (a) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” said Yong Zarida.

The court, however, allowed a request by Mohd Shahril, represented by lawyer PG Cyril, for a stay of execution of the sentence, pending an appeal at the High Court.

In allowing the stay, Yong Zarida increased bail from RM8,000 to RM15,000 and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station until the case concludes.

Mohd Shahril was charged with sexually assaulting the boy by holding the victim’s genitals for sexual purposes at his house in Subang Bestari, Shah Alam between 12.15 and 12.45pm on November 22, 2018, under Section 14 (a), which provides imprisonment of 20 years and whipping. — Bernama