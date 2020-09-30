Malaysian politicians must support health decisions by MOH, says Lee Lam Thye

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye speaks to the press at the Eastern & Oriental Hotel in George Town September 29, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Sound health decisions by the Health Ministry (MOH) to fight the Covid-19 pandemic must be fully supported by politicians, said Alliance For Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

In a statement today, he said, now is not the time to demand individual liberties but freedom from fear, infection and the disease.

“There is talk of an impending snap general election in the later part of this year. I hope this is nothing more than speculation because this is certainly not the time to hold elections.

“First, there is the cost of holding elections to think about. It will cost the government the kind of money that we don’t have, due partly to the economic downturn because of Covid-19,” he said.

Lee said the country can also ill-afford another round of infections which is bound to happen when people gather for talks and voting.

“There should be no time or effort expended or finance committed for causes other than meeting the needs of the people badly affected by Covid-19.

“We cannot afford to wait for the message of prevention to sink into those who will not hear. We must impress upon them that the standard operating procedures (SOP) are here to protect all,” he said. — Bernama