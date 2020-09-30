DBKL introduces cashless payment for street parking in KL from Oct 1

A bird's-eye view of Kuala Lumpur July 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 Sept — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will adopt a new method for the payment of street parking in the city from tomorrow.

DBKL said in a statement today that parking payments would now be done through mobile applications and e-wallets, namely the EZ Smart Park, Flexiparking, Wilayah Parking or M-Cash to replace the use of parking payment machines.

The statement also said that DBKL was in the midst of implementing parking payment via Boost and Touch n Go e-wallet to provide more payment options for users.

“For now, the daily and monthly passes for parking are not available yet on the apps and e-wallets. This facility will be activated after the upgrading of the system.

“Applications for reserved bays are operating as usual and at the same costs,” it said, adding that the DBKL encouraged the public to familiarise themselves with the new payment method. — Bernama