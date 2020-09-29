Public Services Commission: Covid-19 pandemic not affecting public sector recruitment

Public Services Commission chairman Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman said annually, the PSC had been recruiting about 13,000 to 15,000 eligible candidates for permanent employment. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 29 — The Covid-19 pandemic will not affect the recruitment of public sector employees, Public Services Commission (PSC) chairman Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman said.

He said annually, the PSC had been recruiting about 13,000 to 15,000 eligible candidates for permanent employment.

According to him, together with the recruitment of contract staff, the number absorbed into the civil service each year could reach up to 22,000.

“Despite the Covid-19 situation this year, the number remains the same as it is based on each department’s yearly requirement.

“Recently following Covid-19, thousands were recruited by the public services. If they (government departments) need more people, such as doctors and nurses to come in, we will interview the right candidates,” he told reporters after officiating the Penang PSC Interview Centre at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here.

He said the Covid-19 situation had not stopped the PSC from interviewing applicants as virtual interviews were held. He said such interviews were conducted in Sabah and Sarawak last month due the virus transmission.

Zainal Rahim said from time to time, the PSC would update the SPA8i portal adding that only vacant positions would be advertised on the portal.

He said the establishment of the centre, equipped with four interview rooms was made possible with the cooperation of the Finance Ministry, the Penang state government and the Penang Development Corporation (PDC). — Bernama