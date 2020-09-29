Passengers arriving from Sabah satisfied with Covid-19 screening process at KLIA

Health Ministry officers conduct Covid-19 screening on passengers arriving from Sabah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) September 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Passengers returning from Sabah are generally satisfied with the treatment and services provided, during the Covid-19 screening process at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Although some passengers had to wait longer to undergo the screening, the services and assistance provided by Ministry of Health (MOH) staff, members of the security forces and employees of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) helped ease the process.

Most of the passengers especially those with special needs said their welfare was looked after at KLIA until they completed the screening.

Mohd Faizal Hassan, 36, who arrived KLIA at 8pm yesterday, said the staff facilitated the screening process and the hospitality facilities provided were satisfactory.

“The treatment and hospitality provided by the police, MOH, Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) and MAHB personnel were efficient despite the large number waiting in line.

“We were given sufficient food and beverages before and after the screening,” he said.

Muhammad Ammar Shafiq Hamzah, 30, said MOH personnel were enthusiastic in giving explanation on the screening procedures.

“Although they may be tired, they never stopped smiling while attending to the needs of passengers,” said Muhammad Ammar who had to wait almost four hours after landing at KLIA at 7pm yesterday.

He said, to ease the process, MAHB provided special lanes for senior citizens and children.

On Sunday, KLIA was congested due to the passengers returning from Sabah and had to wait for more than two hours for the Covid-19 screening.

Following that, MOH, MAHB and relevant agencies increased the number of personnel and equipment at both KLIA and KLIA2 to speed up the screening process. — Bernama